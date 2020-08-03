Dr. Joanne WalkerShreveport - Services for Dr Joanne Walker, 48, will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Praise Temple Church. Interment will be follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 11 to 1 p.m., at Praise Temple.JoAnne LaFaye was born to the Walker's, Joseph and Brenda on Nov. 2, 1971. She became a devout Christian at age seven, and became a baptized member of New Zion B.C. , Rev. Angus Webber. She attended private and public schools in Caddo Parish. "Ms. Walker began college in the summer of 1999, a single mother, pregnant with her fifth child. Within two years, a Bachelor of Arts degree in history was earned, graduating cum laude. Twelve months later, she earned a Master of Arts in Social Sciences degree, from Southern University, Baton Rouge. Twelve months later, she completed the coursework for a Ph.D. in Transatlantic History from the University of Texas at Arlington. "All of this was achieved with the help of God, my faith and family support." she shared.During a 15-year period, Professor Walker served as assistant professor of history at Texas Wesleyan University, Northlake College, Brookhaven College, Wiley College, the University of Texas at Arlington and Southern University in Shreveport.Ms. Walker founded The SIHAF Group LLC and the SIHAF Career Institute in 2007, with one goal—to help others become self-sufficient of all government social service programs. In recognition of her contributions to hundreds of families, Ms. Walker was a 2019 finalist for the Virginia Shehee Most Influential Woman Award.Ms. Walker was raised and nurtured by her parents, the late Dr. Elbert Giles, and Pastor Brenda Giles. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Maxx Walker.She leaves to cherish her memories 3 daughters, Joantesse (Eric) Taylor, McKinney, Tx; Lyric and J'Angelique Walker of Shreveport, La. One son, Jhayveonne Walker: 4 brothers, aunts uncles,dear cousins, relatives and friends.