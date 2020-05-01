|
JoAnne Wilcox Waldron
Shreveport - JoAnne Wilcox Waldron passed away calmly and peacefully after 93 years of life, on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Shreveport, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard J. Wilcox and Aliene Hughes Wilcox of Shreveport, LA; husband of 47 years, Calvin S. Smith of Lafayette, LA; husband of six years, Vernon Waldron of Shreveport, LA; brothers, Richard H. and Jack Wilcox; sisters, Beverly Wilcox and Annie Parrish; son, Dr. Patrick Mitchell Smith of Shreveport, LA; grandson, Noah Calvin Smith of Lee's Summit, MO; granddaughter, Julia Smith West of Metairie, LA; and close friend in her later years, Phillip Allin of Lafayette, LA. She is survived by her son's families, Robert and Michelle Smith of Beaumont, TX and Michael Smith and Lynn King of Cherokee County and Lookout Mountain, Alabama; grandchildren, Joshua Smith of Lee's Summit, MO and Amy Margavio of Kenner, LA; four great grandchildren, Dylan West, Ethan West, and Nathan West of Metairie, LA and Baron Margavio of Kenner, LA; nephew, Richard Wilcox Jr. of Longview, TX; nieces, Lynn Chance of Shreveport, LA, Beverly Wilcox of Spring Hill, Florida, and Kay Braden of San Angelo, TX; great nieces, Mary Lynn Lund of Richmond, VA, Melinda Findlay of Tyler, TX, Meredith Wilcox Roel of Longview, TX, and Whitney Wilcox Gretzinger of Longview, TX; great nephews, Parrish Braden of San Angelo, TX and Robert Braden of Uvalde, TX; and close friends Sandra Tisdale of Shreveport, LA and Shannon Mumphrey of Keithville, LA.
JoAnne came from prominent Caddo and Bossier Parish families that go back several generations into the late nineteenth century: the Wilcox, the Hughes, the Jordan, and the Whittington families, to name a few. She was a loving mother, a devoted wife and a good friend and companion for many. She was a strong and forceful woman, never shy to give her opinion or some direction, whether requested or not. She had a great sense of humor, a great sense of propriety and was respected by many as a true Woman of the South.
JoAnne was a graduate of C. E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, LA, she attended TSCW in Denton, TX and she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of TX at Austin. Her lifelong occupation was housewife and mother. She grew up in Shreveport, LA and lived her life in San Antonio, TX, Midland, TX, Abilene, TX, Anchorage, AK, Houston, TX, and Lafayette, LA as she travelled with her husband, Calvin during his career with Marathon Oil Company. She retired with Calvin in Lafayette, LA in 1978. In later years, she married high school sweetheart Vernon Waldron and moved back to her home city, Shreveport, LA.
JoAnne lived a very full life, complete with her share of adventure. One of the memorable adventures was a cruise to Alaska. Through the years she often spoke of wanting to go back and visit Alaska, where she lived from 1967 to 1972. She got to do that in fine fashion in 2012, along with nine next-generation family members. Every night of the cruise she would dine like The Belle of the Ball in the formal dining room surrounded by those she loved the most. Her passing leaves her family and friends with sadness, but with the satisfaction that she fully lived life, a life of love with family and friends, of adventure and of good humor. As the last surviving member of her generation in her family and for the amazing person she was, she will be sorely missed.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be planned and held at an appropriate time in the future.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020