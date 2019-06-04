Jody Darby Thompson



Benton, La - Services for Jody Darby Thompson will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Thomas K. Reinowski of Benton Presbyterian Church. Committal services will be at 2 p.m. at Algoma Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m.



Jody was born in Harrisburg, IL on August 26, 1934 and passed away June 1, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. After WWII, she and her mother relocated to Waskom, TX. Her mother, Edna, married Bill Darby. As a student at Waskom, she met James B. Thompson (J.B.). During this time Jody was a cheerleader, basketball player and champion barrel racer. She would go on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin University (1957) and J.B. from Texas A & M University (1957). They married in June of 1958 and she and J.B. began their 61 year journey through life together. As an educator, she taught in Texas, Georgia and Louisiana, including Shreveport Commercial College, Rocky Mount School and Shreveport Technical College. She was former treasurer of the Benton Restoration Society and a member of Benton Presbyterian Church.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Hancock Darby, father, J.C. McNabb and stepfather, Bill Darby.



Jody is survived by her husband, James B. Thompson of Benton, LA; sons, James F. Thompson and wife, Judy of Benton, Lee D. Thompson of Livingston, TX, Stuart W. Thompson and wife, Wanda of Bossier City, LA; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the entire staffs at Pilgrim Manor Guest Care and Regional Hospice for their dedication to Jody's care.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to Benton Presbyterian Church, P O Box 395, Benton, LA 71006-0395 in Jody's memory. Published in Shreveport Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary