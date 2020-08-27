Joe ("Little Joe") Adger



Joe ("Little Joe") Adger transitioned from earth to glory on August 18, 2020. Jesus opened His arms and said "come on home thy good and faithful servant."



Joe was born January 10, 1048 to the late LeRoy and Clydell Adger. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School class of 1966.



Open visitation will be Friday August 28, 2020 1-6 pm, Precious Memories Mortuary. Farewell services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Bethlehem B.C, 2820 MLK Drive, Shreveport, LA.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in the name to Magnolia Baptist Church Scholarship Fund and the Parkinson Foundation.









