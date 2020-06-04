Joe Cecil Jacobs
1944 - 2020
Joe Cecil Jacobs

Pleasant Hill, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Joe Cecil Jacobs, 75, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Old Pisgah Baptist Church in Marthaville, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dean Johnson. Interment will follow at Spring Ridge Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Friday, June 5, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until time of service.

Joe Cecil Jacobs was born on August 26, 1944 in Pleasant Hill Louisiana to John Melvin and Claudine Jacobs. He entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He leaves behind his much loved wife of 46 years, Barbara Bozeman Jacobs, 5 children- Joe Cecil Jacobs Jr and wife Callie Jacobs of Pleasant Hill, Brad Jacobs of Pleasant Hill, Connie Jacobs of Natchitoches, Danny Jacobs and wife Rosemary Jacobs of Natchitoches, and Glenda Jacobs Bialecki of Natchitoches. He has 16 beloved grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Christopher Jacobs, and his in-laws, Ruth and Harold Bozeman, his 2 brothers, John Jr and Jake and 1 sister, Liz. Leaving brothers Wayne, Eugene, and Ray, Sisters Ann, Barbara, and Janet. Also leaving Truly and Janey Bozeman.

He spent 48 years working hard in the oilfield. He loved his family so much.

He is an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing on occasions. He loved to watch deer and birds off his front porch.

Honoring Joe as pallbearers will include Joe Jacobs Jr, Brad Jacobs, Danny Jacobs, Justin Jacobs, Ryan Jacobs, Steve Behan, Michael Carhee, and Seth Albert.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Old Pisgah Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
943 Polk Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
(318) 872-4660
