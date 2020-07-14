1/1
Joe D. Haws Jr.
1932 - 2020
Joe D. Haws, Jr.

Shreveport, LA - Joe Dudley Haws, Jr. age 87, passed away surrounded by his family on July 13, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Joe was born to Joe and Constance Haws on December 7, 1932 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He lived his life in Shreveport, LA and met the love of his life Peggy Lorene Lindsey while in High School at Fair Park class of 1950. Joe and Peggy married November 3, 1951. Joe worked for the Newspaper Production Company in the advertising department from 1949-1956. In 1956 he joined the W.F. Beall Company (later known as Beall/Ladymon Stores) where he was the Sales Promotion Manager. In 1977 he moved his family to Oklahoma City and worked for Central Sales Promotion Inc. In 1978 the family moved back to Shreveport and started his own company, Joe's Display (later known as JH&A Store Fixtures). Joe ran the company with his family until the close of the business in 2018. He served as a member of the Naval Reserve from 1949-1975 when he retired from the military.

Joe was preceded in death by mother and father; son, Joe "Joey" D. Haws, III. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggy L. Haws; two daughters, Katy Smith and husband Marty, Suzy Hagan and husband Bryan; daughter in law, Elizabeth Haws; grandchildren, Joe D. Haws, IV, Tracy Blankenship, Jeremy Haws, Kerry Smith, Bryan Hagan and Lindsey Hagan; six great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Haws and his beloved dog, Mishka.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Reverend Bob Moore will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose-Neath Southside Chapel
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose-Neath Southside Chapel
