Joe Fields, Jr.
- - Joe "Little Brother" Fields, Jr. died peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Joe was born May 6, 1935. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Essie, daughter Shirley Maxie, son Alton Fields, Sr, (3) grandchildren, Alton Fields, Jr., Hannah Fields, and Aaliyah LaCombe, along with a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 27, 2019