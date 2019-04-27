Services
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
318-631-0203
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 HOLLYWOOD AVE.
Shreveport, LA 71109-8007
- - Joe "Little Brother" Fields, Jr. died peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Joe was born May 6, 1935. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Essie, daughter Shirley Maxie, son Alton Fields, Sr, (3) grandchildren, Alton Fields, Jr., Hannah Fields, and Aaliyah LaCombe, along with a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 27, 2019
