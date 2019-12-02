|
Joe Harmon Byrd, Sr.
Shreveport - Joe Harmon Byrd, Sr., 88, went to be with our Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Osborn Funeral Home Chapel, 3631 Southern Ave., Shreveport. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10 a.m., with Father Duane Trombetta officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave.
Joe was born December 15, 1930, the fourth of five children to Gilbert Thaddeus Byrd and his wife, Isabella Pearl (Duckworth) in Old Fort, North Carolina. He attended school at Mills Home Baptist and was a graduate of Thomasville High School, class of 1947. Joe joined the Air Force in 1949, and was a gunner on the B-17 Flying Fortress. While stationed at Barksdale AF Base, he met the love of his life, Sara Giglio, and they married on Oct. 1, 1953, at St. John's Catholic Church. They made a home in Shreveport, where they resided and celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Joe loved all sports, especially anything LSU. He attended the College World Series in 2015, and was a long-time LSU football season ticket holder. He adopted the Chicago Bears and the Boston Red Sox as his professional teams. He loved to watch Saturday morning cartoons with his grandkids and he attended as many of their baseball, football, and Lacrosse games as he could, to cheer them on.
A member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union, Local 141 for over 60 years, Joe loved going to work at Giglio Plumbing Co. where he was employed since 1954. He loved meeting people and was a kind and generous spirit to all. He was known for his ability to grab hot cookies right out of the oven, and his sparkling blue eyes.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Giglio Byrd (2015). He is survived by his brother, Daniel Blake Byrd (Harietta) of Williamsburg, Virginia; and four children, Rebecca Byrd Arthur and husband, Kevin, Samuel Thaddeus "Sandy" Byrd and his wife, Jacqueline, Terri Ann Byrd, and Joe H. Byrd, Jr. and wife, Leann; his eight grandchildren, Joseph Thaddeus Hayes and wife, Nicole, Annie Hayes Rios and husband, Zachary, Samuel Keith "Scooter" Byrd and wife, Amanda, Jennifer Byrd and her fiancé, Tyson Crouch, Jacob Zator and his wife, Allie, Dakota Scott Byrd, Caroline Byrd Harris and her husband, Cole, and Austin Byrd; great grandchildren, Payton Byrd, and Sage Rios; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Thad Hayes, Scooter Byrd, Austin Byrd, Johnny Brown, Pat Cobbs, and Cole Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019