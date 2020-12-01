1/1
Joe Harris
Joe Harris

Haughton - Joe Frank Harris Sr., of Haughton, LA, went to his eternal resting place in Heaven on November 28, 2020.

He was born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi on August 18, 1947. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1967 and served his country in Vietnam in the 3rd recon battalion. After leaving the military with a purple heart, he entered into the Oilfield Industry. He spent 45 years in the industry and ended his career as a Well Site supervisor.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Bamburg Harris of 49 years; two sons, Joe Frank Harris, Jr., and wife Krystal; Paul Jeffrey Harris and wife Jamie. Also left to cherish his memory are his four grandchildren; Cameron, Lexi, Annalyn, and Parker Harris.

Services to honor Joe will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday December 3, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.






Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
