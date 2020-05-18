Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Maurice Odom Jr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joe Maurice Odom Jr. Obituary
Joe Maurice Odom, Jr.

Minden - Funeral services for Joe Maurice Odon, Jr. will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Gary Faircloth officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Joe was born March 13, 1948 in Minden, Louisiana and entered into rest May 18, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana. Joe retired from Bell South Telephone Company after 31 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Renee Adcock Odom, son Joey Odom (Susan), daughter Angela Odom Varnell (Jonathan), sister Debbie Odom Baird (David), grandchildren Tiffany Odom (fiancé Adam Woodall), Brittany Odom, Sarah Dodd, and Slade Varnell, niece and nephew Jennifer Baird Schuster (Jason) and Jeremy Baird, great nephews Nicholas Baird (Kaytlynn) and Gavin Schuster, and great great nephew, Oliver Baird.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
Download Now