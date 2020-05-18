|
Joe Maurice Odom, Jr.
Minden - Funeral services for Joe Maurice Odon, Jr. will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. Gary Faircloth officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.
Joe was born March 13, 1948 in Minden, Louisiana and entered into rest May 18, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana. Joe retired from Bell South Telephone Company after 31 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Renee Adcock Odom, son Joey Odom (Susan), daughter Angela Odom Varnell (Jonathan), sister Debbie Odom Baird (David), grandchildren Tiffany Odom (fiancé Adam Woodall), Brittany Odom, Sarah Dodd, and Slade Varnell, niece and nephew Jennifer Baird Schuster (Jason) and Jeremy Baird, great nephews Nicholas Baird (Kaytlynn) and Gavin Schuster, and great great nephew, Oliver Baird.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020