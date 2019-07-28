Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
1960 - 2019
Keithville, LA - Funeral services for Ronny Joe McGuffie, 58, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Apostle Billy Dorsey, Sr., officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

Joe was born September 6, 1960 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He worked for Specialty Track-hoe and has been an H.E. operator since he was 17 years old. Joe was a musician and loved to ride motorcycles. He was known for his sense of humor, his hard work, and being an awesome father.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jack McGuffie; brother, Marty McGuffie; and granddaughter, Madalyn Karevicius. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Carolyn McGuffie; daughters, Josie McGuffie Morvan, Ronie McGuffie Mapes, and Casey Jo Sorenson and husband Chris; sister, Jackie McGuffie Ware; brother, Josh McGuffie; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, Medic Pharmacy, and Regional Hospice. The family would also like to show appreciation to all who have give their thoughts and prayers during this battle.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 28, 2019
