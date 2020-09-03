Joe Ree Edwards
Services for Joe Ree Edwards, will be held at Providence Baptist Church at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Reverend Phillip Butler. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church. Visitation will be held 9/4/20 1:00PM-8:00PM at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Mae Brown; her father, Evan Young; her sister, Clazie Butler; her brother;
Eugene Butler and her grandmother , Judy Pennywell.
She is survived by her four children: Robert Brown{Holly}; Mary Edwards; Eugene Edwards; and Janice Edwards.
Pallbearers: Jorden Brown: Andrew Davenport; Robert Maxie; Eric Young; Jabari Young; and Rudy Young.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.