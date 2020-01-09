|
Joe W. Cooper
Shreveport - Joe Willard Cooper was born February 3, 1943 in Leesville, LA. His parents were Liger and Maxine Cooper. He went to be with his Lord January 7, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Cooper graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1962 and married Dolly Hall the same year. He retired from General Motors in 2006 after 25 years of service.
Mr. Cooper is preceded in death by his parents, Liger Cooper and Maxine Maxie Cooper. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolly Hall Cooper, two sons, Joe W. Cooper, Jr. and David B. Cooper and wife Theresa, two daughters, Lori Ann Cooper Schildt and husband Gerald (Jerry) and Karen D. Cooper Johnson and husband Robbie, seven grandchildren, Brandon Cooper, Bobby Johnson and fiancé Megan Rolfe, Dylan Schildt, Ryan Johnson, Sadie Cooper, Elijah Cooper and Isabellah Cooper, 1 great-grandchild, Sarina Heable, a sister, Elaine Walton, other relatives and many friends.
A service celebrating the life of Joe Willard Cooper will be held Saturday, January 11, 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Efferson, Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery, Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020