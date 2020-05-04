Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel H. Roberts Jr.


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel H. Roberts Jr. Obituary
Joel H. Roberts, Jr.

Shreveport - Joel H. Roberts, Jr., 92, of Shreveport passed away peacefully, with his devoted wife at his side the evening of Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Joel was born Tuesday, November 17, 1927 in Schulenburg, TX to Joel and Geneva Roberts.

Joel grew up in Leesville, LA and graduated from Leesville High School. From there he entered L.S.U., where he studied mechanical engineering. However, duty called and he began basic training at Fort Riley Kansas and he received his commission from Ft. Riley in 1951. While in the military, he completed greater educational studies at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, KS. Joel achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and later retired from the Army Reserve. Joel also retired as, the Chief of Operations at the Louisiana Ordinance Plant in Minden, LA.

The couple enjoyed working around their farm in Elm Grove, LA, where they raise miniature horses. Mr. Roberts loved the farm and feeding Canadian geese around their ponds, during migration season. Joel also enjoyed all of his farm and construction equipment putting it to good use clearing the land and landscaping, as needed. The Roberts' loved traveling and went many places. Joel was also a member of the Masonic lodge.

Mr. Roberts is preceded in death by his father, Joel Henry Roberts, Sr.; his mother Geneva Catherine Neal, and his brother, Murphy Roberts.

Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife, Rose Roberts and will be greatly missed by her and many friends and loved ones.

A special Thank You to Dr. Iqbah Singh and his staff at Pierremont Cardiology and Dr. Wen Liu and staff for their many years of exceptional care. The family also wishes to express their appreciation for the compassionate treatment received at St. Joseph's Hospice.

A private service will be held.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 4 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -