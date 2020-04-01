|
|
Mr. John Albert Matthews
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. John Albert Matthews, 75, will be 10 a.m., Monday April 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Heavenly Gates, 1339 Jewell St. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Heavenly Gates. Rev. James Graham, officiating.
Mr. Matthews entered into eternal rest on March 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife; Alberta Matthews, daughter; Johnna Matthews, sisters; Cassandra Peterson and Barbara Gail Tate, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020