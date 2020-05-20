Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Minden, LA
John Allison Agan Obituary
John Allison Agan

Minden - John Allison Agan, Webster Parish historian, author, genealogist and Associate Professor of History at Bossier Parish Community College, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 61.

John pursued his life-long love of learning, history and politics by dedicating himself to preserving the history of his native Webster Parish while contributing his time and expansive knowledge to developing the present and future of Minden, the city he loved. After graduating from Minden High School in 1976, he earned a bachelor's and masters' degrees in history and social studies from Louisiana Tech University. He served as a member and on the board of directors of many organizations dedicated to the preservation of Minden's history. He was also a popular speaker for local organizations, contributor to the Minden Press-Herald and several history association publications, and author of eleven books on the history of Minden and Webster Parish. John was honored as Minden's 2018 Man of the Year in recognition of his service to the community.

John lived a life dedicated to his Lord Jesus Christ, and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Minden, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and member of the Church Heritage Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. C. and Juanita Agan. Survivors include his sister, Suzanne Jameson, and husband, Bob, of Minden; and nephews: John Jameson and wife, Faith, of San Diego, California; David Jameson of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Paul Jameson of Minden.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, at 2 PM at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden. The family asks that memorials be given to the Dorcheat Historical Association & Museum, Inc. or The Gideons International.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020
