John B. "Bob Roddey
Oil City - John B. "Bob" Roddey of Oil City, Louisiana passed away April 27, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
He was born on August 8, 1936 in Monroe, Louisiana to Noel M. Roddey and Dorothy Sloan Roddey. Bob grew up in Monroe, LA. He graduated from Neville High School and continued his studies at Louisiana Tech. He graduated from Louisiana Tech with a degree in chemical engineering. His first job was with UOP. He spent 20 years with the company consulting and servicing oil refineries all over the world. After leaving UOP, Bob spent 5 years with Pennzoil. In 1985 he started his own consulting company, Roddey Engineering Services, Inc. and continued his service to oil refineries. Bob was well known in the refinery industry. Bob's dedication to the industry has been most clearly demonstrated in his service to the American Fuels and Petrochemical Association (formerly the NPRA). During his career, he served as a panel member for the Q&A conference (1979), a permanent member of the Q&A Screening committee, and represented RES at the Board of Directors meetings. The crowning achievement of his long and distinguished career came in 2003 when he was one of the first recipients of the NPRA's Lifetime Service award.
Bob sold his company in 2011 and retired in 2014 to his home on Caddo Lake. He was a member of the Louisiana Greater Caddo Lake Association and served as a member of the Caddo Lake Watershed Commission. He loved Louisiana Tech and served as a member of the Engineering Foundation. Bob was always interested in helping young people pursue their dreams.
Bob was a member of Frist United Methodist Church in Shreveport and a member of the Co-Wed Sunday School Class. Bob loved his church and it was with much regret that he was unable to attend services these last few years. Bob grew up loving to hunt and fish. He loved golf and gardening. Anything Bob did, he did whole heartedly. He loved his bird dogs and later in life he learned to love cats.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Noel M. and Dorothy Sloan Roddey.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Jean Roddey of Oil City, Louisiana; daughter Lynne Roddey Weidig and husband John of The Woodlands, Texas; son, John B. Roddey III of Deer Park, Texas; stepson, Allen M. Sykes and wife Cami of St. Johns, Florida; grandchildren, John Michael Weidig, Joshua Weidig, John Weidig, Daniel Weidig, Amy Roddey, Mallorie Sykes; mother-in-law, Jean Whitaker.
In light of the public safeguards pertaining to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside will be held at Centuries Memorial Park. Dr. Pat Day will be officiating. Once precautions are lifted, a memorial service will be scheduled at First United Methodist Church of Shreveport to accommodate friends and family hindered by the current pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, P.O. Box Drawer 1567 Shreveport, LA 71165 or a .
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to James Lacaze, Cherie Multhaupt, Sharon Robinson, Connie Warner, Angela Harris and Marie King, for your loving care over the last several years.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020