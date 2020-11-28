John B. Robinson



Shreveport - Mr. John B. Robinson, 79 of Shreveport, LA passed from this life on 17 November 2020. The viewing will be on 27 November 2020 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Precious Memories Mortuary, 4015 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, LA. Services will also be held at Precious Memories Mortuary on 28 November at 1:00pm with Pastor Irving Barfield officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Elm Grove, LA.



He is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. He is survived by his two daughters, COL (Retired) Jennifer Robinson-Curry and Frank of Williamsburg, VA and Catherine Robinson of Shreveport, LA; four grandchildren, Javaria Jones of Houston, TX, Caitlin Jenkins of Houston, TX, Michael Jacobi Jenkins and Angelus Jenkins of Shreveport, LA; and three sisters, Lena Mae Robinson of Haughton, LA, Mattie Robinson, and Ida B. Robinson of Shreveport, LA.









