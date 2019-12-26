Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Williams


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Williams Obituary
John B. Williams

Bossier City - A memorial service for John Buie Williams, 92, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA with Dr. Brad Jurkovich officiating.

John was born November 22, 1927 in Port Arthur, TX to John and Mabel Clair Buie Williams. He proudly served his country as a Major in the U.S. Air Force, flying F-84 Fighter Bombers in the Korean Conflict. Following his military career, he attended seminary in New Orleans and obtained a Masters of Divinity in Church Music. John then served as Minister of Music in several churches, leading choirs and congregations in worship, and performing in and conducting Handel's Messiah each year at Christmas and Easter alongside his wife, Loraine. After his retirement, he remained active and committed to serving his community as a volunteer on the local sheriff's posse in Bossier City. His life was marked by bravery, music, humor, and a deep faith in Jesus Christ that he shared with his family.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Derek Williams; and sister, Geraldine Hood. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Loraine Williams; sons, Johnny (Molly) Williams, David (Korey) Williams, Timothy (Christy) Williams, and Paul (Lori) Williams; ten wonderful grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -