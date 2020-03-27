|
John Bobbitt
Blanchard - John Riley Bobbitt passed away at the age of 88 peacefully after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was a native of Cotton Valley and resident of Blanchard. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Linda "Totsie" Bobbitt; children Patrick "Brady" Bobbitt (Teresa), Dewitt Bobbitt, Grace Herrera, Mari Bobbitt and John Bobbitt (Kristina); Daughter in Law Sharon Buckner ; 16 Grandchildren; 34 Great Grandchildren; 6 Great Great Grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents George Bobbitt and Felicia Irving; siblings William Bobbitt, Ruby Anderson, Barbara Lewis, Lou Anderson, Duna "Bobbie" Everett, Pamela "Hazel" Popejoy; children Darrell Bobbitt, John Chavers and Kathie Chavers and 4 Great Grandchildren.
He proudly served his Country in the US Air Force. He was also a member of Pinegrove Baptist Church. Services are pending due to the current Health Crisis.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020