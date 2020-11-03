John C. ArdoinShreveport - Mr. Ardoin was born on September 7, 1937 in Ville Platte, Louisiana. He passed away in Shreveport on October 16,2020 at the age of 83.He was preceded in death by his parents Edia and Ilfred Ardoin; sisters, Erline Palmer and Carena Fontenot; brothers, Webb and Etison Ardoin, and son, Larry Paul Ardoin.Mr. Ardoin is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathleen Ardoin; daughter, Lisa Neilson; son, Gregg Ardoin and brother in law, John McIntosh Jr.Cecil was a Service Manager for Moffitt Volkswagen where he retired in 1975.John Cecil was a special man, a real family man who enjoyed helping others, also camping with the club members. He loved to cook and was especially talented at making Gumbo and Hot Tamales.Graveside services for John Cecil Ardoin, will be held at 1PM, Wednesday November 11, 2020, at Forest Park Cemetery West, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport. Officiating will be Reverend Woody Janise.