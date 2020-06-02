John Clifford Zenter, Sr.Bossier City, LA - John Clifford Zenter, Sr., 92, of Bossier City, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in Plain Dealing on January 12, 1928, graduating from Plain Dealing High School, earning a bachelor's degree from Northwestern State University and master's degree in Music Education from LSU. He was married to Evelyn Crawford Zenter on July 1, 1977.In addition to loving God, his wife and his family, John's passion was music. He taught in numerous schools around Louisiana, spending most of his career at Linwood Junior High, teaching instrumental and vocal music, marching band and orchestra. He served God as a minister of music in numerous churches, such as Waller Baptist, Airline Baptist, Broadmoor Christian, Plain Dealing Baptist, and Summer Grove Methodist. In retirement, John tuned pianos and became involved with the Shreveport Chamber Singers.He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Crawford Zenter and 5 children: John Clifford Zenter, Jr.; David Zenter (Carolyn); Richard Zenter (Warren); Becky Roberts (Stan); Trelvis Dunford (Barry), and 1 sister, Alice West of Center, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grand-children.Celebration of life services include a visitation Friday, June 5 from 5-7 p.m and funeral Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton. Internment to follow at Plain Dealing Cemetery.