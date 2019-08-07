Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA
Interment
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
Centuries Memorial Park
Shreveport, LA
John Dalton Greening


1934 - 2019
John Dalton Greening Obituary
John Dalton Greening

Shreveport - A celebration of life service for John Dalton Greening, 84, will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 11 AM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. The Reverend Woody Janise will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM. Interment will immediately follow in Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, LA.

John was born August 20, 1934 to Adolphus Greening and Minnie Fulghum Greening in Many, LA. He grew up in Mooringsport, but resided in Shreveport for most of his adult life. John spent eight years in the Navy Reserves and worked at UOP for 45 years. He was a faithful member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church.

John went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Mildred Welch Greening and his son, John "Dalton" Greening, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Penny Richardson and her husband Ricky, grandchildren Matthew Richardson, Christopher Richardson and wife Joanna, and Cailey Richardson. He also leaves behind his sister, Barbara Martin, and a brother, Ralph Greening and wife Beth, along with a host of special nieces and nephews.

John was a humble and selfless man who loved the Lord and his family. He was kind hearted and saw the best in everyone. John was a faithful man of God and believed in HIS promise of eternal salvation. John's greatest joy in life was his family and was never happier than when spending time with them, especially his grandchildren, Matt, Chris, and Cailey. Some of his hobbies included hunting & fishing with his friends and family, and watching his Texas Rangers & LSU Tigers. He loved the Lord which was reflected in his everyday actions and the life he led. John once said that the best feeling you could have was helping someone, and he did just that.

Honoring him as pallbearers will be Matthew Richardson, Christopher Richardson, Andy Shepard, Glen Greening, Rodney Greening and Danny Richardson.

Memorials in his name may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.

The family would like to thank the Christus Schumpert Hospice team for the compassion and care given during his final journey. We would also like to give a special thank you to his devoted caregiver, Dianne Allborty. Thank you Dianne, for taking such good care of my Dad.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
