Services
Benevolent Funeral Home
1624 Milam Street
Shreveport, LA 71103
318-221-1627
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
9860 Greenwood-Springridge Rd.
Greenwood, LA
View Map
Shreveport - Services for Mr. John Davis Belcher, 81, will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 9860 Greenwood-Springridge Rd., Greenwood, Louisiana. Pastor Leroy McDowell will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, at Benevolent Funeral Home, 1624 Milam Street, from 1:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Mr. Belcher departed this life on March 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Belcher and Geneva Braden Belcher, two sons, John Jr., Kenneth and one daughter, Cynthia D. Belcher. He is survived by Ruby C. Belcher, four sons, Jeffrey (Felecia), Michael Hawkins (Wanda), Gerald (Debbie Ann), Kevin Belcher (Wendy Wilson-Belcher), two daughters Cheryl Murray and Cindy Belcher Trahan (Ceasar) one daughter-in-law Karla Belcher; one sister, Barbara Henderson (James), 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a very devoted caretaker that he fondly called his adopted daughter, Rozina Jamison.

Special thanks to W K Pierremont Emergency and Fifth floor, Progressive Care 1st Floor, W K North Comfort Care Fourth floor
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 8, 2019
