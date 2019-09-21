Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Summer Grove United Methodist Church
1931 - 2019
John Dowler Obituary
John Dowler

Shreveport - John Robert Dowler Jr. Went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday September 23, 2019 at Summer Grove United Methodist Church at 10am, officiating will be Rev. John Donakey.

John was born on July 24, 1931 in Charleston, West Virginia to parents John and Margaret Dowler. At the age of 20 John enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served during the Korean War. He was a proud veteran.

John is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish John's Memory is son, Robert McKenzie Dowler (Reba); Grandson, Christopher Dowler; Sister Marcia Kay Fuller (Bill), Special Friend Lola Hazel Roton, and many other family members and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 21, 2019
