John Duncan MungerShreveport - John Duncan Munger, 88, died July 14, 2020 at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana with his daughter, Linda, by his side. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a graveside service will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.John was born May 11, 1932, in Alton, Illinois, to Elisabeth Duncan McCuistion and William C. Munger. He was the step-son of Hubert P. McCuistion, M.D.John attended Northwestern University where he obtained his Mechanical Engineering degree. John began his engineering career at Laclede Steel Company in Alton, IL. He then worked with GATX in Chicago, IL before moving to work at Beaird Industries in Shreveport as a mechanical engineer for 25 years. John and his wife, Mitzi, married in 1955 and started their family.John was an active member of his community. He was a member of the choir and an usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Later in his life he was the Catholic mass organizer at The Oaks of Louisiana, where he lived, and was responsible for setting up the chapel for the priest and deacon to celebrate mass.John was an avid amateur weather watcher for over fifteen years, contributing to local KTBS-TV. John, in typical engineering fashion, took his data collecting seriously and e-mailed it to the station every night. John also loved building model airplanes and trains, spending thousands of hours meticulously recreating era-appropriate replicas which he displayed in his home. Finally, he was a collector of Persian rugs and loved documenting their history and displaying them in his home.John was a loving father, husband, parishioner, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.John was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mitzi Rock Munger; his parents, William C. Munger, Elisabeth Duncan McCuistion; his step-father, Hubert P. McCuistion, M.D; and his step-sister, Nelle McCuistion Annin (Bitsy).John is survived by his two children: his son, John Duncan Munger, Jr., and his daughter, Linda Munger Dietz; his son-in-law, Randy J. Dietz; his three grandchildren, Elizabeth Marie Lessmann, Bennett Mark Lessmann, Jr., and Megan Elisabeth Dietz; one great-grandchild, Mackenzie Mitzi Lessmann; and his best friend and companion, Anne White. John was lovingly cared for by the following staff from Preferred Care at Home of NW Louisiana: Sheldon Snow, Ruby Summage, Candace Gottschalk, Pat McManus, and Angeline Atkins. Our family are eternally grateful for the care you provided.John's family requests that, in lieu of flowers or commemorations, donations in John D. Munger's name be made to: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 204 Patton Ave., Shreveport, LA.