1/1
John Duncan Munger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Duncan Munger

Shreveport - John Duncan Munger, 88, died July 14, 2020 at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana with his daughter, Linda, by his side. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a graveside service will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

John was born May 11, 1932, in Alton, Illinois, to Elisabeth Duncan McCuistion and William C. Munger. He was the step-son of Hubert P. McCuistion, M.D.

John attended Northwestern University where he obtained his Mechanical Engineering degree. John began his engineering career at Laclede Steel Company in Alton, IL. He then worked with GATX in Chicago, IL before moving to work at Beaird Industries in Shreveport as a mechanical engineer for 25 years. John and his wife, Mitzi, married in 1955 and started their family.

John was an active member of his community. He was a member of the choir and an usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Later in his life he was the Catholic mass organizer at The Oaks of Louisiana, where he lived, and was responsible for setting up the chapel for the priest and deacon to celebrate mass.

John was an avid amateur weather watcher for over fifteen years, contributing to local KTBS-TV. John, in typical engineering fashion, took his data collecting seriously and e-mailed it to the station every night. John also loved building model airplanes and trains, spending thousands of hours meticulously recreating era-appropriate replicas which he displayed in his home. Finally, he was a collector of Persian rugs and loved documenting their history and displaying them in his home.

John was a loving father, husband, parishioner, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mitzi Rock Munger; his parents, William C. Munger, Elisabeth Duncan McCuistion; his step-father, Hubert P. McCuistion, M.D; and his step-sister, Nelle McCuistion Annin (Bitsy).

John is survived by his two children: his son, John Duncan Munger, Jr., and his daughter, Linda Munger Dietz; his son-in-law, Randy J. Dietz; his three grandchildren, Elizabeth Marie Lessmann, Bennett Mark Lessmann, Jr., and Megan Elisabeth Dietz; one great-grandchild, Mackenzie Mitzi Lessmann; and his best friend and companion, Anne White. John was lovingly cared for by the following staff from Preferred Care at Home of NW Louisiana: Sheldon Snow, Ruby Summage, Candace Gottschalk, Pat McManus, and Angeline Atkins. Our family are eternally grateful for the care you provided.

John's family requests that, in lieu of flowers or commemorations, donations in John D. Munger's name be made to: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 204 Patton Ave., Shreveport, LA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved