Morning Star Baptist Church
5340 Jewella Ave
Shreveport, LA 71109
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Praise Temple
4725 Greenwood Rd
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
5340 Jewella Ave
John E. Pettaway


John E. Pettaway Obituary
John E. Pettaway

Shreveport - John E. Pettaway passed from this earth on June 16, 2019 due to a tragic accident. He was born in Keatchie, LA on September 10, 1941. He proceeded in death by his father Hersey Pettaway, mother Willie Mae Pettaway, three sisters Bobbie Maple, Julia Mae Johnson, Edith Wheeler and brother James Pettaway. John leaves to cherish his memories two sons Jonathan and Jontral, one daughter Shalamar Williams, four brothers Hersey Sr., Ira W, Dayton, Ira B and one sister Emma.

Family Visitation will be held Friday, June 21st at the Morning Star Baptist Church (5340 Jewella Ave) from 6pm to 8pm. The funeral will be held at Praise Temple (4725 Greenwood Rd) at 11am. Services provided by Precious Memory Mortuary.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 21, 2019
