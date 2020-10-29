John Edward Marrs



Loved by all who were fortunate enough to know him, John Edward Marrs went to be with his Savior on Thursday, October 26, 2020 after a valiant 15 year battle with Parkinsons. A memorial service honoring his life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Mark Goins and Reverend Willis Dear.



John began his life in Canebrake, West Virginia on March 12, 1943, born to Rufus and Letitia Marrs. He attended Big Creek High School and was the star of the basketball and football teams. He graduated from the University of Baltimore with a degree in Business Administration and began his 20 year career with Aetna Life and Casualty in 1966. He was promoted to Kansas City and then was made Manager of the Personal Lines Division in Shreveport. During these years he received his Certified Property & Casualty Underwriter designation along with his Certified Insurance Counselor and his securities license. In 1986 he decided to go out on his own as an independent agent. He also served in the United States Army Reserve.



John was a member of Christ United Methodist Church for 40 years serving faithfully in many capacities. His passion was mission work and he raised funds for and went on many mission trips with the church. He was a member of the Men's Prayer Breakfast, the Vista Sunday School Class, and Christ Seniors in Action. He was also a member of the Summer Grove Lions Club serving as president and was a 2nd degree mason,



John was a gentle giant, totally devoted to God and his family. Being raised in a Christian home, he passed these values on to his children and grandchildren who were the center of his universe. Teaching his grandsons to play golf and fish was one of his greatest joys and he loved having tea parties with his granddaughter. He enjoyed sports, boating, camping and being outdoors but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Letitia Marrs; his mother and father-in-law, Herbert and Jessie Quartley; his brothers, Ross, Randall and Buddy Marrs; his sisters Lila Johnson and Margaret Davidson and his sister-in-law, Bunny Marrs. He is survived by his adoring wife of 54 years, Ann Quartley Marrs; two daughters, Sharon Powell and husband, Andy and Michelle Frederick and husband, Steven; three grandchildren, Jennifer and Ryan Powell and Jacob Frederick; one brother, Richard Marrs and wife, Shirlee; and one sister, Cheryl Minnich and husband, Edward.



The family would like to thank Regional Hospice (the green girls) and Colonial Oaks for their care and devotion.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.









