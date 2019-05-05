|
John Evan Powell
Chandler, AZ - John Evan Powell, son of Forrest & Parthenia Powell, died peacefully on April 27, 2019 in Chandler, Az. He was born July 1st, 1924 in Bradley, Arkansas where he grew up on a farm. He had eight brothers and sisters; Louise, Betty, Kenneth, Dora, Mary, Bobby, Charlotte, and Carroll.
During WWII, John joined the Navy in 1943. He was transferred to the Marines, where he became a SeaBee. He served in the South Pacific on New Caledonia, participating in the landings on Guadalcanal, and then Guam were he spent the duration of the war helping build a number of the facilities and one of the two runways. He had an honorable discharge in 1946, and was very proud of his service.
After the war, he married Pauline Hines in 1946 and they had three children, Larry (Suzie), Phyllis Morton (Mike), and Louise Harris (Richard). His career in water pipeline construction took him all over the US and the world. He retired in 1984 and enjoyed family, gardening, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by a sister Louise, both parents, his wife of 66 years Pauline, son Larry, two grandchildren Haley Cox and Derek Powell. He had three children, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grand child.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 9am, with service starting at 10am at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City. There will be a U.S. Navy Honor Guard, and The Northwest Louisiana Patriot Guard Riders will escort. He will be interred at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Red Chute, La.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 5, 2019