Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Shreveport - John H. Harrison, 78, a resident of Shreveport, died of pulmonary complications Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Left to cherish wonderful memories are his only daughter, Lorie St Pierre; fiancée, Suzanne Prock; grandchildren, Michelle Wagner (Mark), Jay St Pierre, Erik St Pierre (Kristen); three great grandchildren; Jacob, Logan and Lukas Wagner and many nieces, nephews and other family members who will miss him dearly.

Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by Linda Harrison, his parents Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Harrison, his brother, Thomas Harrison and sister, Ms. Emma Vinson.

John worked in management for Winn Dixie for over 20 years and then worked for Tenneco Oil and the Hvac industry. He was a true believer in Christ and became an ordained deacon in the 1960's. He will be greatly missed by both his family and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of John's Life will beginning after the visitation at 2:00 pm with a burial to follow in Centuries Memorial Park.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 3, 2019
