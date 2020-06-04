Pastor John Henry James Sr.
Pastor John Henry James, Sr.

Shreveport - Services for Pastor John H. James, Sr., 80, will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Magnolia B.C., 1528 Abbie St. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m. Friday at Magnolia B.C

He parted this life on May 30, 2020, at Intensive Specialty Hospital in Shreveport from the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Pastor James pastored the Magnolia Baptist Church for 54 years. He also pastored: Promise Land in Kiblah Ark, Temple Baptist (Bossier) and Red Chute Baptist Church (Haughton).

He was proceeded in death by his parents Dan and Lumandy James, his In-laws: Mary Ella and Elder H.P. Patterson, Allie Mae Holloway (Grandmother), Denise Holloway (Grandfather). SISTERS: Alice Mae Jackson Holloway, Henrieta James, Naomi Giles, Edna B. Daniel, Vinnie B. Bell, Rosie Lee Ware. BROTHERS: JT Jackson, Oneal James, Prentiss James, Dan James III, Jiles Ray James, SON: Bishop John H. James Jr.; GRANDDAUGHTER: Tonetta Denise James and Gabby (His beloved Yorkie)

He leaves to cherish his memories his lovely First Lady, Trola Mae James; Daughters: Angela Jackson (Col. Don Jackson), Johnetta Coleman, Rosie James. Sisters: Louella White and Savannah Coleman. Best and devoted friend and Pastor, Pastor Dennis Everett "Brother - Brother" and family, Grandsons: Donald Jackson Jr. (Tangela) Timothy Jackson (TSgt.) "US Airforce Stuttgart stationed in Stuttgart, Germany; Great grandchildren: Cordero James (Rosa), Jada S. James, Linda M. Taylor. Great great grandchildren: McKinlee Hamilton, Jayce Albert James, Legacy Hamilton and Journey Rose James. Family dog Cinderella and a host of Clergy, relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
