John L. Lawrence, D.C.
Shreveport - John Lewis Lawrence was born on May 29,1943 to John Thomas Lawrence and Anna Mae Picard Lawrence in Rayne, Louisiana. He went to be with our Lord on August 26, 2020.
John graduated from Hammond High School in 1961. He joined the United States Air Force and received his honorable discharge in 1967. In 1979, he received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. "Doc" was a successful businessman and owner of Lawrence Chiropractic Clinic.
He is survived by the love of his life for 33 years Edith Nell Green Lawrence, a daughter, step-son Paul Murray and wife Colette, step-daughter Paula Weeks, sister Beverly Myers, and sister Karen Chandler and husband Charlie; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tommy Eugene and step-mother Faye Q. Lawrence.
John enjoyed spending his time watching his favorite teams; the New Orleans Saints and LSU. He was shouting "Geaux Tigahs!!" before Coach O ever thought about it!" He loved fishing, reading western novels, antique cars, and "tinkering in the garage". He was a respected man and will be dearly missed, especially for his humor and whit, by all who loved him and those blessed by his friendship.
A celebration of life will be held at Aulds Funeral Home, Shreveport, LA on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with visitation from 2pm-3pm and services following. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Dana Casey. A private family interment will be held later at the Northwest Veteran Cemetery.
A special thank you to our family, friends, and neighbors, especially Karen and Charlie Chandler; for their love and support during this difficult time. A complete obituary can be seen at auldsfuneral.com
.