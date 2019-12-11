Services
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
John Mack Evans Sr.

John Mack Evans Sr. Obituary
John Mack Evans, Sr.

Shreveport - Mack, 84, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 1 pm on Friday, December 13, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm in the Chapel of Osborn with Dr. Larry Williams of Broadmoor Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.

Mack was born on December 2, 1935, in Belzoni, MS and a resident of Shreveport for forty years. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Bossier.

Mack was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm Jerome Evans; mother, Clara McAlpin Evans; and his first wife, Jean Brewer Evans. He is survived by his wife, Jane Ellen Wright Evans; his only son, John Mack Evans, Jr. and wife, Dr. Suzi Windham Evans; step daughter, Panette Nassar; and brother, Bill Evans and wife, ReRe Evans.

Pallbearers will be R. P. Johnston, Dr. John Jucas, Brian Wilks, Bill Pierce, Charlie Neupert, Herb Hobgood, Mickey Despot, Jason Coffield, and honorary pallbearer, Mike Hogan.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Robert Hernandez and P.A. Laura; Dr. John B. Carmody; Dr. George W. Byram, III and his team; Dr. Richard W. Jacobson; the nursing staff and caregivers at Live Oaks, including but not limited to: Kim, Pam, Sharon, Rhonda, Mildred, Shakari, Naomi, Lakeitha, Ebony, Lakeshia, Lachrisha, PK, Scheresa, Byunca, Michaelyn, Troy, Sholanda and both Brittany's; and housekeeping's, John and Ann.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
