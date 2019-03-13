John Meredith "Mert" Mathews



Keithville, LA - Services for John Meredith "Mert" Mathews will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Joseph Brown, assisted by Bro. Kevin Arinder. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, LA. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home.



Mert was born September 19, 1934 in Winnfield, LA and passed away March 11, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He was the owner of a food service company. Mert was a member and Deacon of Liberty Baptist Church, member of Masonic Lodge #122 in Ringgold, LA, Scottish and York Rites Bodies, El Karubah Shrine, and a Trustee for the Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute and Seminary in Minden, LA.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bertie Mathews; brother, Glendon Mathews and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Bomar.



Mert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Mathews of Keithville, LA; sons, David Mathews of LaPlace, LA, Robert Mathews and wife, Jeanette of Keithville, LA; sisters, Jo Ann Witteborg of Shreveport, LA, Barbara Keller of Bossier City, LA; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Bradford Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care.



The family suggests memorials may be made to or to . Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 13, 2019