Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Meredith "Mert" Mathews


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Meredith "Mert" Mathews Obituary
John Meredith "Mert" Mathews

Keithville, LA - Services for John Meredith "Mert" Mathews will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Joseph Brown, assisted by Bro. Kevin Arinder. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, LA. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home.

Mert was born September 19, 1934 in Winnfield, LA and passed away March 11, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He was the owner of a food service company. Mert was a member and Deacon of Liberty Baptist Church, member of Masonic Lodge #122 in Ringgold, LA, Scottish and York Rites Bodies, El Karubah Shrine, and a Trustee for the Louisiana Missionary Baptist Institute and Seminary in Minden, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bertie Mathews; brother, Glendon Mathews and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Bomar.

Mert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Mathews of Keithville, LA; sons, David Mathews of LaPlace, LA, Robert Mathews and wife, Jeanette of Keithville, LA; sisters, Jo Ann Witteborg of Shreveport, LA, Barbara Keller of Bossier City, LA; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Bradford Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care.

The family suggests memorials may be made to or to .
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now