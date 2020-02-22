|
John Michael "Mike" Tullett
Cotton Valley - A funeral service honoring the life of John Michael "Mike" Tullett will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating the service will be Brother John Fream. Interment will immediately follow the service at Pilgrim Home Cemetery, 16258 Highway 157, Benton, Louisiana.
John Michael Tullett was born November 21, 1945 in Pocatello, Idaho to parents, John and Elizabeth Tullett, and passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Friday, February 21, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mike served in the United States Army 25th infantry division during the Vietnam War from 1963 until 1966 when he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. After serving in the military, he worked internationally in the oil and gas industry for 37 years in the Hot Tap and Stopple Division.
He was lovingly known as "Papa" to his family. A world traveler who spoke 4 different languages, he raised his family in Dhahran, Saudia Arabia before returning to the United States. Mike had many passions in his lifetime like sports cars, football, fishing, the beach and spending time on the farm with the cows, but most of all he loved his family. He was always joking around and pulling pranks but was also a mechanical genius who could fix anything in his own special way.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 53 years, Charlene Tullett; daughters, Barbara Curry and husband, Chad and Connie Buermann and husband, Will; grandchildren, Lauren Pither, Tim Curry and wife, Page, Taylor Bradford and husband, Jake, Corbin Buermann, Connor Curry and wife, Brooke, Brodie Buermann, Loewen Buermann and Duncan Buermann; great- grandchildren, Maddox Pither, Makynlee Pither, Brigham Curry, Riverson Curry, Lochlan Curry, Audrey Bradford and another baby Curry on the way; sister, Terry Martin and husband, Max and brother, Todd Tullett.
Honoring Papa as pallbearers will be Chad Curry, William Buermann, Tim Curry, Jake Bradford, Corbin Buermann, Connor Curry and Brodie Buermann.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020