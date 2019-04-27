John Patrick "Pat" Johnson



Shreveport - John Patrick Johnson was born October 28, 1938 in Shreveport and passed away on April 24, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29 at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport with a reception and family visitation to follow. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day and Rev. Dr. Carl Rhoads.



Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee and Virginia White Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Sanders Johnson; their sons, Jay, Keith, and Mark; grandchildren, Trey, Brittany Sapp (Rusty), Brandon, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kingston, Mila, and Miller; sister, Virginia Lee Bacon; brother, Billy Johnson; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Pat and Patricia are both Fair Park High School graduates and have remained close and active with a group of friends from those days. They have also been faithful members of First United Methodist Church and the Co-Wed Sunday School Class for decades.



As a teenager, Pat began working at Libbey Owens Ford where his grandfather, father, brother, and uncles all worked, eventually becoming a glass cutter. In 1968, he and Patricia opened the Fabric Gallery. After building a new store, they soon reopened it as the Bridal Gallery. Together, they ran the business until retirement in 2012. Other endeavors included home building, oil and gas, and real estate.



Pat enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, spending time on his Cross Lake property, and sharing coffee and conversation with several groups in town, especially around the table with nephew Michael and others at Bacon's Tackle. Family and friends meant the world to Pat, and he will be greatly missed until we meet again.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to FUMC.