Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. John Berchmans
Shreveport - John Paul Restovich passed away on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 pm on Monday, May 6th, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, May 7th, at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. Officiating will be Father Charles Glorioso and concelebrating will be Father Joseph Ampatt. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.

John was a life-long resident of Shreveport. He was a long-time parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. He graduated from Jesuit High School in 1970, where he was an integral part of the 1967 state championship football team. He went on to graduate from Northwestern State University, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. John began a successful career in the banking industry, where he built many lasting relationships. John also started a family-owned medical supply company, building a reputation as an honest and compassionate businessman.

John met his beloved wife, Pam, at the age of 13. After dating through high school and college, John married his high school sweetheart and together had two children, Amy and Brock. John was the very definition of a family man. He was most proud of his wife of 44 years, as well as his children and grandchildren. John devoted all of his time to his family. Some of his favorite things to do were watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jessie Restovich; eldest brother, George Restovich; mother and father-in-law, Martin and Ann Catanese.

He is survived by his wife, Pam of 44 years; his daughter, Amy Dunman (Jeff), son, Brock (Shea); grandchildren, Carson, Mackenzie, Bryce, Blake, Brant, Mary Claire, Brax, Baron, Madi, Michael, Presley, Ty and Asher; brothers, Michael (Andi), Joe Restovich, Paul Restovich and brother-in-law, Anthony Catanese (Margaret), sister-in-law Helen Restovich (George) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Brock Restovich, Anthony Catanese, Carson Bruno, Jeff Dunman, Mike Restovich, Joe Restovich, Paul Restovich, Michael Restovich and Chad Restovich. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce, Blake, Brant, and Brax Restovich.

The family requests that memorials or donations be made to the or the .

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Randy Del Mundo, Dr. Corky Davis and all the healthcare professionals who cared for John.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019
