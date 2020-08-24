John Stark Turner Jr.
Shreveport, Louisiana - John Stark Tuner, Junior passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 following a lengthy illness. A visitation will be held at Osborn Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private burial will be held.
John was born on February 28, 1932 in Shreveport, Louisiana to John Stark Turner and Elizabeth Brown Turner. He is predeceased by his parents, children Parker Allen Turner and Elizabeth Evelyn Turner, and his brother-in-law Ken Bourgeois.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hodge Turner and children John Conrad Kroner IV, Lisa and Herb Miller, and Julie and John Adams. John adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Claire Langley Rice and Cole and Jane, Elizabeth and Andrew Hodge Langley and Marshall and Sally, Mary Martha Gaiennie, and Richard Yancey, Sara and Edward Wilson Gaiennie, Junior, and Wilson, John Hodge Gaiennie, and Amelia Evelyn Turner. In addition, he is survived by his sister Fran Bourgeois and her children Barbara Neufeldt and Susan Anton and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jayne and Aubrey Black.
John was raised in Arcadia, Louisiana, and graduated from Arcadia High School. He attended LSU, University of Arkansas, and Louisiana Tech. John enjoyed many years of friendship with his Sigma Alpha Epsilon brothers. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserves. John loved airplanes and continued piloting for many years.
He was the consummate entrepreneur, loving nothing more than "putting together deals." His investment interests were quite varied from the oil and gas business, real estate, casinos, hotel and apartment development and management, race tracks, race horses, to lignite mining and restaurants. Along with these business ventures came a long list of partners. He cherished these long-term relationships. John was a well-respected businessman yet a humble gentleman. As a partner said, "Before he got famous, people lived in his apartments, stayed in his hotels, put his oil and gas in their cars, bet on his race horses, drank milk from his dairy, ate at his restaurants…and people never knew who he was." Through these endeavors he created friendships and mentored many on their paths to success. Personally, John loved spending time at the farm on the Red River with his family. He always enjoyed traveling aboard cruise ships and all over the U.S., Europe, Central and South America, and especially to their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
John served on the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission and was a member of the Petroleum and Shreveport Clubs.
Serving John as honorary pallbearers will be Bill Windham, Bill Sale, Ross Barrett, Ray Lasseigne, Ron Worley, Shelby Smith, Dewey Weaver, Sam Friedman, and Jackie Nelson.
Special gratitude goes to Ron Worley and Jeanette Edmiston for their loyalty and many years of support and friendship. Thanks also to Dr. Rick Michael and caregivers Antonio Tillman, Jonathon Johnson, Janice Smith, Tawaina Cothron, and Camica Mingo for their devoted care.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of your choice
.