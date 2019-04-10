John Thomas Ready



Shreveport - Funeral services for John Thomas Ready, 66, will be held at First United Methodist Church in Couch Chapel on Thursday April 11th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent. Officiating the service will be Reverend Dr. Carl Rhoads. Family visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath's Marshall St. Chapel, 1815 Marshall St.



John was born in Wolf Point, Montana on December 27th, 1952 and passed away at his home suddenly and peacefully on April 6, 2019. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth-Jane Reneau Ready and Floyd Eugene Ready; his father-in-law Malcolm D. Dutton, and sister-in-law Donna Hathorn Dutton.



John is survived by his wife of 38 years Donna Ready; daughter Crystal Franke and husband Paul, sons Justin Ready and Layla King and Daniel Ready; sister Susanne Graham and husband Gary; brother Clayton Ready and wife Donna; mother-in-law Betty-Jo Dutton and brothers-in-law Mark Dutton & Brad Dutton.



Before moving to Shreveport in middle school, John lived in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Dallas, Texas. John graduated from Fair Park High School and attended college at Northeastern State University where he received his degree in nursing. John worked as an RN in both Shreveport and Monroe for many years.



John's interests and skills in the surgery department were recognized, leading to a career in Orthopedic Sales. He worked in Orthopedics for 30 years. Upon retirement, John joined the Louisiana Master Gardeners program. He became involved and dedicated to the Master Gardeners, eventually becoming Vice President and President. John thoroughly enjoyed his time and activities with the Master Gardeners and the new friends he made.



Anyone who knew John knew of his love for cooking. He enjoyed spending many hours in the kitchen chopping, mixing, preparing and experimenting with many types of food dishes. He knew how to bring people together with his food!



Honoring John as pallbearers will be Brad Dutton, Mark Dutton, Paul Franke, Gary Graham, and Clayton Ready. Serving as honorary Pallbearers will be Whitney Boggs, Clay Cook, Jay Davis, Mike Dudley, Tim Jett, Michael Long, Bill Standke, Bob Thrall, and Jason Whittington.



The family suggests memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common St., Shreveport, LA, 71101, Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners, 3101 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport, LA, 71104, or to a . Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary