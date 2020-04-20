|
John Thomas Swearingin
Shreveport - John Thomas Swearingin, 94, died Thursday, April 16, 2020. John was born December 18, 1925 to Raymond Swearingin and Nell Perona in Nocona, Texas. He attended Nocona High School as an outstanding student and athlete, graduating in 1947. He left Nocona to serve our country during World War II as a PFC USMC. In July 1944, he was wounded in action in Guam and was awarded the Purple Heart. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest.
On March 9, 1945, John married his loving wife Jimmie Lou Ivins in Corpus Christi, Texas. They celebrated their 75th anniversary this year. John's military service allowed him to attend Texas Tech where he graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in Petroleum Geology. Professionally, John worked as a geophysicist with Continental Oil Co. for 19 years and with Western Geophysical Co. in Houston for 18 years until retirement in 1986. He remained friends with many of his colleagues throughout his life.
John and Jimmie retired to Lake Bistineau near Ringgold, Louisiana for 18 years where he was always supportive of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church serving as Treasurer, on the Building Committee, usher and helping where he was needed. He pursued his hobbies of fishing, hunting, and woodworking and spending quality time with his family. His grandchildren will always remember the times they shared with their grandpa learning to appreciate the outdoors and life's simple pleasures.
"J.T.", as he was called by his family, was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was dedicated to his family, country and God. He was loyal to his parents and to his brother and sisters. He was committed to higher education for his children and grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his beloved son, John Michael Swearingin; his parents, Raymond and Nell Swearingin; his in-laws, Arthur and Virgil Ivins; his brother, Dwayne Swearingin; his sister, Mary Thomas and her husband, James; and his brother-in-law, Keith Towery.
He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Lou; and their two sons: B. Dan Swearingin and his wife, Kaye, and their children: Mary-Kathryn McCullars and her husband, Scott, and their children Jake, Caroline and Sophie; Susan Morris and her husband, James, and their children: Henry, Charlie and Benjamin; and David A. Swearingin and his children: Lauren Crawford and her husband, Stephen, and their children Landen and Jack; Leslie Reed and her husband, Michael, and their child, Georgia; Michael Swearingin and his fiancée, Che Lou Laurie; and his sibling, Ruby Towery.
Due to the current restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the immediate family will observe a private graveside ceremony. At a later date, the family will schedule a memorial service at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorials to honor John's life may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund, 211 Atlantic Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020