John Trull Palmer
Shreveport - John T. Palmer died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home in Shreveport, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
John was born on February 21, 1928 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he received his Bachelor's degree in geology from Lehigh University in 1948. He married Marilyn Grube in 1949 and they moved to Shreveport, Louisiana.
He began his career with Standard Oil and Gas Company as a scout-geologist in Shreveport, Louisiana. He joined Lyons Petroleum, Inc. in 1951 where he was responsible for several new field discoveries and field extensions in some 25 separate areas across East Texas, North Louisiana and South Arkansas.
John became an independent geologist in 1970 and continued his successes in East Texas. His field discoveries continued into North Louisiana at Red Oak Lake and a significant extension of the Danville Field. He formed Palmer Petroleum, Inc. in 1977 and served as its President and Chairman of the Board where he continued to go to work until March of this year. An AAPG member for 67 years, Mr. Palmer was a Certified Petroleum Geologist and has remained active in both local and national geological organizations. He actively supported the Independent Petroleum Association of America and helped organize and served as President of the Louisiana Association of Independent Producers and Royalty Owners (LAIPRO), now LOGA. One of his proudest accomplishments was that he was one of seven geologists who founded the Shreveport Petroleum Data Association and remained a member until his death.
John was a brilliant geologist and a man known for great integrity, honesty and a witty sense of humor. He loved all sports, and had a great passion for fishing, particularly at his home-away-from home on Little Cayman Island in the Caribbean. He enjoyed playing Gin Rummy with his buddies and discussions at The Table of Knowledge, whom he frequently lunched with at the Petroleum Club, and thoroughly enjoyed the company of his Shreve Syndicate partners. He was also a member of the IRI group.
John was a generous contributor to the community. He was on the Centenary College of Louisiana Board of Trustees, Shreveport Committee of 100, past President of the Petroleum Club of Shreveport, past President of Southfield School, and The honorary recipient of The Wildcatters Association.
Predeceasing John are his parents, Philip Mason Palmer and Anne-Marie Bauer Palmer; his wife of 69 years Marilyn; and his five brothers.
Left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses - Barbara and Robert Pou; Ricky and Mona Palmer; SuSu and Ken Whitehurst together with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer special thanks to all his wonderful caregivers, especially Dr. James M Jackson, Jessie Clark, Janet Clark, Azzie Clark, Kallie Olezene, Ruby Robbins, and Billy Samuels.
We know our Dad is now dancing with our Mother (who is probably still trying to collect her Gin Rummy money) and he is wearing his red socks!
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the charity of your choice
