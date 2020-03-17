|
|
John W. Evans, Sr.
Bossier City - John was born in Paraloma, AR on October 10, 1927 and joined the love of his life on March 16, 2020.
John (known to many as Papaw) was a family and business man with humble beginnings that led an extraordinary life. Everyone who knew John was blessed with his love, generosity, and many fun stories. John was always up for an adventure and to him every day was "just another day in paradise."
Leaving home he joined the Merchant Marines. Then he attended Southern State College, now known as SAU, in Magnolia, AR, where he met the love of his life. John and Joyce married on January 16, 1950. They then moved to Waldo, AR where he went into business with his father-in-law and later opened a City Service Station.
In 1957, John moved his family to Bossier City where he quickly became a business owner and a pillar of the community. The highlights of his career include opening Evans Esso (1957), Bossier Auto Parts (1968), being an instrumental member, along with Percy Hubbard, in forming and opening Red River Valley Bank (1972), and finally opening Campers RV Center and Powersports (1984).
Shortly after moving to Bossier City, John joined the Rotary Club of Bossier City wherein he served as president and on the board of directors for many years. He remained a dedicated member until his death.
As a faithful and active member of The Pentecostals of Bossier City, John loved and supported his church. He and Joyce attended every time the doors were open as long as they were able.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Bossier Evans, his parents Leo and Elsie Evans, brothers Leo Edwin Evans, Jr., and Charles Curtis Evans.
John is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Evans Palmisano; son, John William "Johnny" Evans, Jr. and wife Geneva Meachum Evans; grandchildren, Joyce "Joy" Rowe and husband Robin Rowe, Ernest Palmisano, III, Clare Evans Cook and husband Tanner Cook, Sarah Evans, and John William "Will" Evans, III; great-grandchildren, Christopher Harville and Angela Harville.
He is also survived by his siblings Barbara Evans, Ralph Evans and wife Linda "Dimmer", Gene Evans, Lynn Evans and wife Charlyne, Susie Evans Williamson, sister-in-law Wanda Bossier, and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Ernest Palmisano III, Christopher Harville, John William Evans III, Tanner Cook, Jeff Evans, Mike Evans, and Steve Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Hill, Percy Hubbard, and Sonny Rascoe.
The family would like to thank Annette Foster and the many caregivers for loving and taking care of John. We would also like to thank the team of medical staff who cared for him, his beloved friend Dr. Herbert Master, Dr. Ashley Sommerhalder, and Dr. Gerry San Pedro.
A MEMORIAL CELEBRATION OF JOHN'S LIFE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE.
To continue his legacy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pentecostals of Bossier City in his name.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020