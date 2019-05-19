|
John W. "Jack" Hylan
Denton, NE - John W. "Jack" Hylan, age 77, of Denton, Nebraska passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 near Minden, Louisiana. He was born January 7th, 1942 to Dr. Nathan W. and Mrs. Marjorie M. (Van Vaulkenburg) Hylan in Derry, New Hampshire and was the third of four children.
Following his father's death in World War II, the family moved to Haynesville, Louisiana. Growing up in Haynesville, John was a mischievous child and enjoyed sharing stories of he and his brother Roger's adventures. Following graduation from Haynesville High School, John spent his young adult years playing drums with a band in honky tonks and working off-shore on the Gulf of Mexico. John then found work with Western Union, maintaining microwave towers scattered throughout the country. It was during this time that he met Bonita (Bonnie) Van Dyke and they were married a short time later. His work with Western Union led them to live in Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana and finally Guide Rock, Nebraska, where he and Bonnie would raise their two children. When microwave technology was replaced with fiber optics, John would move to Denton, Nebraska where he worked until retirement with Burlington Northern Railroad in the communication department.
John was a considerate and generous man who loved spending time with his family and extended family near and far. His gentle soul and wry sense of humor will be missed deeply by all who knew him. In his lifetime, he passed on his curious nature and quest for knowledge to his children and grandchildren. John loved nature, animals and enjoyed any time spent outdoors. His love of music led him to learn to play the guitar in his retirement and travel throughout the midwest enjoying country music festivals.
John is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Nathan W. Hylan, and mother, Marjorie M. Hylan. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Laluk (Troy) of Shawnee, Kansas; son Gary Hylan of Hastings, Nebraska and three beautiful grandchildren Avery Laluk (Amani), Jordan Laluk and Brianne Laluk all of Shawnee, Kansas; brother David W. Hylan (Bonnie) of Marsalis, Louisiana; sister Janet M. Moss (Harold) of Shreveport, Louisiana; brother Roger A. Hylan (Elizabeth) of Mansfield, Louisiana; and former spouse and special friend Bonnie Slansky of Minden, Nebraska. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family, too many to name, but he loved and cared for every one of them.
Memorial Services will be held at a later time in Haynesville, Louisiana. In respect of John's wishes, he will rest peacefully at the family farm near Haynesville which he always considered home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to .
Published in Shreveport Times on May 19, 2019