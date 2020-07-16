John Williamson
Ruston - John Robert" JR" Williamson, age 77, was born in El Dorado, Arkansas and passed away July 11, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Visitation Friday, July 17 from 5:00-7:00 pm and Saturday 10:00-11:00 am. with Services following at 11:00 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 2300 West California Ave., Ruston, La 71270.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sherrie Robin, his parents John E. and Relda Williamson, his brother David Williamson. His is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice, along with his son John Michael "Mike" (Cheryl) Williamson, Hockley, TX, daughters Angela (Carl) Potter, Cypress, TX and Melissa (Mitch) Chailland, Metaire, LA. JR was "Pops" to Grandsons Michael (Sabrina) Williamson, Christopher Williamson, Will Potter and Granddaughters Robin (Blake) Bourgoyne and Sophie Chailland. Great grandchildren Brigg, Kanon and Madeline. Uncle John Robert was especially close to his oldest nephew, Wayne Williamson, Sulphur, LA.
JR enjoyed a successful athletic career specific to football from his high school years at El Dorado, Arkansas becoming highly recruited by many colleges and universities. After committing and subsequently completing 4 years at Louisiana Tech playing football, receiving All American honors. In 1964 He was drafted and played for 4 years with the Oakland Raiders of the then American Football League. An additional 3 years with the New England Patriots before retiring, due to a knee injury, from the NFL in 1971. After his football career and a long career in the Oil and Gas industry, specifically within the specialized downhole wellbore tools working globally for many companies until his retirement. JR continued to be an active participant in National Football League and Louisiana Tech Alumni associations organizing and attending golf tournaments, various associated functions, and charitable works.
Donations can be made in his honor to NFL Alumni Caring For Kids Fund at support.nflalumni.org
.