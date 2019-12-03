Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose-Neath Bossier
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnathan Bothwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnathan Darien Bothwell

Add a Memory
Johnathan Darien Bothwell Obituary
Johnathan Darien Bothwell

Haughton, La - Funeral Services for Johnathan Darien Bothwell will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. John Haigler of Simple Church. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Johnathan was born December 16, 2000 in Shreveport, LA and passed away November 29, 2019 in Haughton, LA. He participated in Boy Scouts and obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. Johnathan attended Simple Church, Bossier Parish Community College and worked at the family business, Baskin Robbins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother and maternal grandfather, Carmelo Sierra.

Johnathan is survived by his mother, Marta Pertuz and husband, Alvaro of Haughton, LA; father, David Bothwell and wife, Judy of Blanchard, LA; sisters, DiMary Cintia and LizMary Reillo; nieces, Katrina, Elizabeth, Sophia, Chloe, Layla and uncle, Lyle.

Honoring Johnathan as pallbearers will be, Garrett Lee, Ryan Lee, Kale Rector, Scott Polanoski, Cody Shows, Hunter Sullivan, Remi Rains, Cameron Mitchell and Brandon Bullock.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now