Johnnie Calvin Emmons, Jr.
Natchitoches - Johnnie Calvin Emmons passed away on February 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchitoches on Thursday, February 6, at 5 p.m.
Johnnie was born in Mansfield, LA on November 22, 1928, to Johnnie and Rose Emmons. He grew up in Mansfield, graduated from Mansfield High School and went to Northwestern State University. Before graduating, he and his friends joined the Air Force during the Korean War. After his tenure, he graduated from Northwestern and began coaching at Ferriday High School, then to Spearsville High, Bernice, Homer, and Lake Charles High Schools. He went back to Northwestern where he coached football, tennis, and basketball. He retired from NSU and continued to be involved with the Graduate "N" Club and supporting all sporting events. He also coached at Montgomery and was a bailiff for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Department.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nelda Madden Emmons, son, Johnny Calvin Emmons, III and his wife Teresa Norman Emmons, daughter, Melanie Emmons Biggs, grandchildren Celeste Emmons Waguespack and husband Brett Adam Waguespack, J. C. Emmons, IV, Jeremy Biggs, and great-grandchildren Adeline Kate Waguespack and Clayton Reed Waguespack.
"The Lord bless you and keep you! The Lord let his face shine upon you and be gracious to you! The Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace!" Numbers 6:24-26
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020