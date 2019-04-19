|
Johnnie Lamar Williams
Ringgold, LA - A celebration of life for Johnnie Lamar Williams, 63, of Ringgold, LA will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence. The family would like to have a "Family Style Cookout" in their dads honor. They will provide hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks and ask anyone able to please bring a covered dish or dessert. There will be music, a slideshow and fellowship and they encourage anyone who wants to speak and share a favorite memory to do so.
Johnnie was born June 2, 1955 in Shreveport, LA and passed away April 10, 2019 at his home in Ringgold, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amandred Lamar and Frances Marie Williams, three sisters, one brother, and two granddaughters, Johnnie and Felicia Fowler.
Left to cherish his memories include his daughters, Chrystal Chandler of Elm Grove, LA, Cheryl Williams of Biloxi, MS, and Julie Brock of Shreveport, LA; brothers, Floyd Williams of Coushatta, LA and Wayne Williams of Fairview Alpha, LA; grandchildren, Kadie Davis, Jasmine Robinson, and Camden Robinson; best friends, Jeff and Angie Thrasher of Ringgold, LA and a lot of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of .
