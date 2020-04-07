Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Procell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Lee Procell


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Lee Procell Obituary
Johnnie Lee Procell

Haughton, LA - A private family committal service for Mr. Johnnie Lee Procell, age 83, will be held at 2:30PM, Thursday, April 9, 2020, with Bro. Tim Barnes officiating, within Hill Crest Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating Mr. Procell's life will be announced later.

Johnnie was born Saturday, June 27, 1936, to Jessie and Mary Procell in Lake End, LA. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was a retired Barber. Johnnie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He spent his time cooking and most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially football and little league baseball.

For the full obituary, please visit: www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -