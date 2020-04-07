|
Johnnie Lee Procell
Haughton, LA - A private family committal service for Mr. Johnnie Lee Procell, age 83, will be held at 2:30PM, Thursday, April 9, 2020, with Bro. Tim Barnes officiating, within Hill Crest Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating Mr. Procell's life will be announced later.
Johnnie was born Saturday, June 27, 1936, to Jessie and Mary Procell in Lake End, LA. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was a retired Barber. Johnnie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He spent his time cooking and most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially football and little league baseball.
For the full obituary, please visit: www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020