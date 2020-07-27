Johnnie Palmer

Johnnie PalmerWake Village - Johnnie W. Palmer, age 74, of Wake Village, Texas, formerly of Shreveport, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home in Wake Village after a lengthy illness. She was born on May 21, 1946 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and grew up in Hope, Arkansas. She was a retired civil service worker for the Corps of Engineers. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents Leamon and Hazel Owen Wreyford; husband Fred Palmer; son, Jeffrey Scott Palmer, and one brother Kivet Wreyford.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Jeannie Denise Palmer; granddaughter Finleigh Palmer-Martin; one brother Ronald L. Wreyford; one niece Kristi R. Wreyford; two nephews Tim D. Wreyford and Jamie K. Wreyford.Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport. Graveside service will be held at 10am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Christies Chapel Cemetery near Magnolia, Arkansas.