1/1
Johnnie Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Palmer

Wake Village - Johnnie W. Palmer, age 74, of Wake Village, Texas, formerly of Shreveport, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home in Wake Village after a lengthy illness. She was born on May 21, 1946 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and grew up in Hope, Arkansas. She was a retired civil service worker for the Corps of Engineers. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents Leamon and Hazel Owen Wreyford; husband Fred Palmer; son, Jeffrey Scott Palmer, and one brother Kivet Wreyford.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Jeannie Denise Palmer; granddaughter Finleigh Palmer-Martin; one brother Ronald L. Wreyford; one niece Kristi R. Wreyford; two nephews Tim D. Wreyford and Jamie K. Wreyford.

Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport. Graveside service will be held at 10am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Christies Chapel Cemetery near Magnolia, Arkansas.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aulds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved