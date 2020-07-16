Mrs. Johnnie Skannal ThomasShreveport - Graveside service for Mrs. Johnnie Skannal Thomas, 73, will be 1 pm., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Round Grove Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Hurricane Bluff Church. Pastor Tommy Thomas, Jr., officiating.Mrs. Thomas entered into eternal rest on July 13, 2020.She is survived by her husband; Pastor Tommy Thomas, Jr., daughters; Dwynita (James) Collins, Elana Smith, and Katina Thomas, son; Tommy Demar Thomas, 4 grandchildren; Marchellette, Charnita, Keandrea and T J, 4 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 1 brother, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Special thanks to family and friends for your support, also WK Health and Fresenuis care at Ashley Ridge