Johnnie Skannal Thomas
Mrs. Johnnie Skannal Thomas

Shreveport - Graveside service for Mrs. Johnnie Skannal Thomas, 73, will be 1 pm., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Round Grove Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 11 to 4 p.m., Friday at Hurricane Bluff Church. Pastor Tommy Thomas, Jr., officiating.

Mrs. Thomas entered into eternal rest on July 13, 2020.

She is survived by her husband; Pastor Tommy Thomas, Jr., daughters; Dwynita (James) Collins, Elana Smith, and Katina Thomas, son; Tommy Demar Thomas, 4 grandchildren; Marchellette, Charnita, Keandrea and T J, 4 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 1 brother, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to family and friends for your support, also WK Health and Fresenuis care at Ashley Ridge






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
